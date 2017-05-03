BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial
May 4 Super Retail Group Ltd
* Full year 2016/17 outlook is unchanged from start of year
Planned full year capital expenditure circa $100m to support new stores, refurbishment programs, omni-retail development
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.
