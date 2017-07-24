BRIEF-Super Retail to convert its network of Amart Sports stores into new Rebel stores

July 25 (Reuters) - Super Retail Group Ltd:

* Company has made decision to convert its network of amart sports stores into new Rebel stores by 31 October 2017

* Co will expand rebel brand's national footprint to almost 160 stores and that Amart sports brand will be discontinued from 1 November

* Confirms that it expects to report group segment EBIT at upper end of previous guidance of 16 to 18 per cent above prior comparative period

* One-Off after tax cash transformation costs of $3 million are expected in 2018 financial year

* Capital investment in fitting out converted stores will be about $9 million.

* Amart Sports' store team members will be redeployed and transferred directly to newly converted Rebel stores

* Group is expecting minimal impact on team members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: