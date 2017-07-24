FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Super Retail to convert its network of Amart Sports stores into new Rebel stores
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2017 / 11:18 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Super Retail to convert its network of Amart Sports stores into new Rebel stores

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Super Retail Group Ltd:

* Company has made decision to convert its network of amart sports stores into new Rebel stores by 31 October 2017

* Co will expand rebel brand's national footprint to almost 160 stores and that Amart sports brand will be discontinued from 1 November

* Confirms that it expects to report group segment EBIT at upper end of previous guidance of 16 to 18 per cent above prior comparative period

* One-Off after tax cash transformation costs of $3 million are expected in 2018 financial year

* Capital investment in fitting out converted stores will be about $9 million.

* Amart Sports' store team members will be redeployed and transferred directly to newly converted Rebel stores

* Group is expecting minimal impact on team members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.