July 11 Supercom Ltd:

* Supercom Subsidiary LCA wins new contract valued at up to $3.4 million in California

* Supercom Ltd - contract is valued at up to $3.4 million over a 4-year period consisting of a 2-year initial term with an optional extension of 2 years

* Supercom Ltd says its unit has secured a contract to provide pretrial and early intervention court services, as well as electronic monitoring services