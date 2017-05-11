FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SuperGroup sees full year profit in line with market expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SuperGroup sees full year profit in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - SuperGroup

* Group revenues for full year increased by 27.2% to £750.6m

* Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%

* Positive lfl sales in each of group's sales channels in Q4

* Full year like-for-like growth of 12.7%

* Wholesale revenue maintained levels of growth delivered in first half year, growing on a full year basis by 42.9%

* In line with guidance, gross margin performance across group's sales channels have been broadly flat year on year across second half

* Group level gross margins are anticipated to decline on a full year basis in range of 120 bps to 140 bps

* Anticipates that full year profit will be in range of £86m - £87m in line with market expectation

* We remain confident in continued delivery of sustainable revenue and profit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

