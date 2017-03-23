March 23 Uniwheels AG:

* Superior Industries International, Inc. (Superior) announces tender offer for all shares of Uniwheels AG

* Superior and Uniwheels agree on business combination agreement

* Superior offers a cash consideration of 235.83 zlotys ($59.47) per share in tender offer

* Uniwheels Holding (Malta) has entered into an irrevocable undertaking with Superior to sell all its shares in company (representing approximately 61.29 pct of current outstanding share capital of company)