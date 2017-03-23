BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 23 Uniwheels AG:
* Superior Industries International, Inc. (Superior) announces tender offer for all shares of Uniwheels AG
* Superior and Uniwheels agree on business combination agreement
* Superior offers a cash consideration of 235.83 zlotys ($59.47) per share in tender offer
* Uniwheels Holding (Malta) has entered into an irrevocable undertaking with Superior to sell all its shares in company (representing approximately 61.29 pct of current outstanding share capital of company) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9656 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: