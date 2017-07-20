FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 42 minutes ago

BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports Q2 preliminary revenue nearly quadrupled over prior-year period

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior Drilling Products reports second quarter 2017 preliminary revenue nearly quadrupled over prior-year period; increases 2017 revenue expectations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14 million to $16 million

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - ‍increased our full-year revenue estimate by 20% at midpoint​

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - announced preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $3.7 million to $4.0 million for Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $13.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

