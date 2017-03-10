BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Superior Drilling Products Inc
* Superior drilling products, inc. Achieves $2.3 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2016
* Superior drilling products inc qtrly diluted loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures: approximately $350 thousand
* Superior drilling products inc sees 2017 operating margin 3 percent to 5 percent
* Superior drilling products inc sees 2017 revenue in range of $11 million to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.