February 21, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q4 loss per share $1.10 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc-

* Superior Energy Services announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $1.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $354.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Superior Energy Services Inc - recorded a pre-tax expense of $73.2 million in reduction in value of assets and other charges in Q4 of 2016

* "our industry continued to transition toward recovery in U.S. Land markets during Q4"

* Superior Energy Services Inc - "seems that we have entered early days of next upcycle in U.S. Land markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

