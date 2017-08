May 23 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC - SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF UNIWHEELS AG HAS EXPIRED

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL - IN TENDER OFFER, UNIWHEELS MALTA HOLDINGS, UNIWHEELS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, TENDERED ABOUT 61.3% OF UNIWHEELS SHARES

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC - SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION WILL OCCUR ON MAY 30, 2017