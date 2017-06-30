BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management says engaged in strategic discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
June 30 Superior Industries International Inc
* Superior Industries announces the appointment of Nadeem Moiz executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Superior Industries International says appointment of Nadeem Moiz to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2017
* In connection with Moiz's appointment, Shiba announced his departure from superior Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation