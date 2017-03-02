FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc

* Superior Industries reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 sales $188.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior Industries International Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 million for 2017

* Sees fy 2017 sales $730 million to $750 million

* Superior Industries International Inc - dividends are expected to be approximately $18 million for 2017

* Superior Industries International Inc - based on current economic trends, industry outlook, co reaffirms its 2017 outlook provided on January 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

