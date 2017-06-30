BRIEF-Taaleri: JELD-WEN Holding to buy Mattiovi from Taaleri
* AS A RESULT OF DEAL, TAALERI PLC WILL RECORD A PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY THREE MILLION EUROS IN JUNE
June 30 Superior Industries International Inc
* Commencement of tender offer to acquire remaining shares of Uniwheels Ag as part of process to delist shares
* Co offering to buy 954,920 shares held by shareholders of Uniwheels, for cash consideration of 247.87zl per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nikkei share average stumbled to two-week lows on Friday on worries cheap funding from European central banks may be soon coming to an end.