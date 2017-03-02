BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement

March 2 (Reuters) - Superior Uniform Group Inc

* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017

* Superior Uniform Group Inc - revolving credit facility has a term of five years and term loan matures in February 2024 -SEC filing

* Superior Uniform Group Inc - credit agreement replaces third amended and restated credit agreement, dated March 8, 2016

* Superior Uniform Group Inc - lender providing co revolving credit facility in maximum principal amount of $35.0 million, a term loan in amount of $42.0 million