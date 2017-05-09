FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supernus announces Q1 earnings per share $0.19
May 9, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Supernus announces Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals -Q1 2017 product prescriptions for trokendi XR() and oxtellar XR, as reported by IMS, totaled 134,855, a 17.1% increase over Q1 of 2016

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc says net product sales for Q1 of 2017 were $56.4 million, a 31.2% increase over $43.0 million in same period prior year

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 net product sales in range of $265 million to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

