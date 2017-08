March 6 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces settlement with Zydus on Trokendi XR patent litigation

* Supernus intends to continue its "vigorous" enforcement of its patent rights for Trokendi XR

* Settlement agreement permits Zydus to begin selling generic version of Trokendi XR on Jan 1, 2023

* Supernus announces settlement with Zydus on Trokendi XR patent litigation