BRIEF-Supervalu Q1 EPS $0.04 from continuing operations

July 25 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.99 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Supervalu Inc - sees ‍fiscal 2018 net earnings from continuing operations to be in range of $51 million to $70 million​

* Supervalu Inc - sees ‍FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA, including contribution from Unified Grocers, is expected to be in range of $475 million to $495 million​

* Supervalu Inc - Q1 retail identical store sales were negative 4.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: