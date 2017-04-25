BRIEF-Supervalu Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

April 25 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* Supervalu reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $2.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.89 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail identical store sales were negative 5.8 percent

* Supervalu Inc - fiscal 2017 included a $577 million after-tax gain on sale of Save-A-Lot, recorded in income from discontinued operations, net of tax