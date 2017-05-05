FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Supremex Inc:
* Supremex announces q1 2017 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
* 2017 q1 revenues increased by 9.4 pct year-over-year, reaching $45.2 million
* Qtrly eps $0.14
* Approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.06 per share, equivalent to last quarter and up 9.1 pct year-over-year
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel