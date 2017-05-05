May 5 Supremex Inc:

* Supremex announces q1 2017 results and declares regular quarterly dividend

* 2017 q1 revenues increased by 9.4 pct year-over-year, reaching $45.2 million

* Qtrly eps $0.14

* Approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.06 per share, equivalent to last quarter and up 9.1 pct year-over-year