Feb 20 (Reuters) - Surapon Foods PCL

* Resolved to approve investment in one of the company’s factory in Theparak district, Samutprakarn province

* Total estimated value of investment will be 220 million baht to expand production facility to support increase of productions of processed seafoods and chicken products

* "Source of fund for this investment is loan from financial institution"