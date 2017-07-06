BRIEF-Jiangsu Yunyi Electric sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 74.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan
July 6 Surface Transforms Plc:
* Proposed placing and open offer
* Carrying out placing of up to approximately 22.6 million shares at 15.5 pence per share to raise gross proceeds of about 3.5 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 74.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 12