BRIEF-Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
July 7Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
