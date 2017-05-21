BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Surfstitch Group Ltd
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
* announces planned transfer of management of swell ecommerce platform from us to Australia
* forecasts underlying EBITDA loss for fy 2017 to a range of $10.5m to $11.5m from range of $5m to $6.5m previously advised to market
* "general business environment for apparel and footwear has been very difficult in each of group's key markets, particularly in uk"
* In the UK, surfdome business has experienced intense margin and sales pressure
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07