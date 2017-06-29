BRIEF-Primi sui Motori to issue second tranche of “PSM 90 2017-2022” bonds
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT ON JULY 6 IT WILL ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF BONDS “PSM 90 2017-2022” FOR A TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF 3.2 MILLION EUROS
June 29 Surfstitch Group Ltd:
* Updates on Gadens class action
* Gadens claim would cover same factual allegations and potential class members as class action proceedings currently on foot in supreme court
* Co is considering whether Gadens claim against co is an abuse of process and liable to be struck out
* Says Gadens claim also names justin cameron as a defendant
* Co continues to explore settlement in respect of Quinn Emanuel claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT ON JULY 6 IT WILL ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF BONDS “PSM 90 2017-2022” FOR A TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF 3.2 MILLION EUROS
BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's top consumer goods manufacturer Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Pcl will partner with Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada Group to tap growing demand for online shopping, Saha Pathana said on Thursday.