3 months ago
BRIEF-Surge Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.104
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Surge Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.104

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc:

* Surge Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results; increased guidance; and continued per share growth

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.104

* Surge energy inc says surge's 2017 production exit rate target to 15,150 boepd from 14,450 boepd

* Surge energy inc says further upward revision to company's 2017 average daily production estimate to 14,450 boepd

* Q1 total production of 13,866 boepd versus 13,408 boepd

* Q1 total oil, natural gas, and ngl revenue $54.5 million versus $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

