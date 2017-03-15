FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Surge Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.10
March 15, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Surge Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc

* Surge energy inc. Announces q4 and year end 2016 results; exceeds 2016 production exit rate target; cash flow per share up 43 percent; confirms march 2017 dividend

* Surge energy inc- now anticipates delivering more than 18 percent production per share growth over period from q2 of 2016, to end of 2017

* Surge energy inc qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.10 per share

* Surge energy inc - company re-affirms its 2017 guidance

* Surge energy inc - management retains the flexibility to potentially increase surge's 2017 capital budget

* Surge energy inc - surge will continue to monitor commodity prices and its ability to drill and pay the dividend within cash flow during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

