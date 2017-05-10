FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
#Funds News
May 10, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital

* Entered into a definitive merger agreement under which surgery partners will acquire NSH from Irving Place Capital for approximately $760 million

* Transaction is expected to close during 2017

* Surgery says in conjunction with this transaction, Bain capital private equity will acquire H.I.G. Capital's existing equity stake in surgery partners.

* Expect this transaction to be accretive in 2018

* Combined company will operate facilities in 32 states with a network of over 5,000 physicians

* Funding for acquisition of NSH to be provided in part by bain capital private equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

