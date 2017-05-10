BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital

* Entered into a definitive merger agreement under which surgery partners will acquire NSH from Irving Place Capital for approximately $760 million

* Transaction is expected to close during 2017

* Surgery says in conjunction with this transaction, Bain capital private equity will acquire H.I.G. Capital's existing equity stake in surgery partners.

* Expect this transaction to be accretive in 2018

* Combined company will operate facilities in 32 states with a network of over 5,000 physicians

* Funding for acquisition of NSH to be provided in part by bain capital private equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: