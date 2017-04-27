FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Surmodics Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc

* Surmodics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $65 million to $68 million

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $17.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25

* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $0.02 to $+0.08

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Surmodics inc says narrows financial outlook for fiscal 2017

* Surmodics inc says medical device revenue was $12.7 million in q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of 9.7% compared to year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

