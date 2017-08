May 18 (Reuters) - Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd

* Says approved raising of funds worth up to 5 billion rupees

* Says approved sub division of shares in 1:10 ratio

* Says recommended dividend of INR 13/share

* March quarter net profit 332.7 million rupees versus profit 509.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 6.12 billion rupees versus 5.61 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2quGgc9) Further company coverage: