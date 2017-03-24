BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Archer Daniels Midland Co:
* ADM board of directors nominates Suzan F. Harrison to board
* Mollie Hale Carter and Antonio Maciel Neto will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan