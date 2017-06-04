FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzhou China Create Special Material's unit plans investment JVs
June 4, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 2 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Suzhou China Create Special Material Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.38 million)

* Says its unit plans to invest in investment venture with total fund size lowered to up to 400 million yuan from 1 billion yuan

* Says its unit plans to invest in industry investment fund with fund size of up to 2.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ryFGta; bit.ly/2rGepXv; bit.ly/2qUyju3;

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

