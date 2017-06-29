June 29 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.3 billion yuan ($191.76 million) bonds, up to 800 million yuan ultra-short commercial paper, and up to 800 million yuan medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s4GQM5; bit.ly/2skc8To; bit.ly/2sUljJe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)