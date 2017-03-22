FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical plans acquisitions, to boost unit's capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 22, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical plans acquisitions, to boost unit's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire tech firm for 300 million yuan ($43.57 million)

* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 1.6 billion yuan

* Says it plans to invest up to 280 million yuan to participate in electronic firm's restructuring

* Says unit plans to invest in intelligent electronic products project worth 6.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o3AkD2; bit.ly/2mTCSU9; bit.ly/2nch8oY; bit.ly/2mTwYSX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.