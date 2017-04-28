April 28 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could fall up to 20 percent, or to be 121.0 million yuan to 151.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (151.2 million yuan)

* Comments that seasonal impacting and recording of interest on debt financing are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BeSl0A

