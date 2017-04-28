BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
April 28 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could fall up to 20 percent, or to be 121.0 million yuan to 151.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (151.2 million yuan)
* Comments that seasonal impacting and recording of interest on debt financing are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BeSl0A
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.