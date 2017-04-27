April 27 SVB Financial Group:

* SVB Financial Group - qtrly net interest income of $310.3 million, an increase of $13.4 million

* SVB- consolidated net income available to common stockholders for q1 of 2017 $1.91 per diluted common share

* SVB - qtrly provision for credit losses of $30.7 million, compared to $16.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $417.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2qbx0Ye Further company coverage: