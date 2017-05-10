FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&W announces results Q3 revenue $21 million
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&W announces results Q3 revenue $21 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $21 million versus $25 million

* Q3 revenue view $27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82 million to $87 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&W Seed Co says adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Q3 of fiscal 2017 of $0.05 per basic and diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

