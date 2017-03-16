FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Swatch CEO targets 7-9 pct growth this year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 16, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Swatch CEO targets 7-9 pct growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Swatch Group

* Swatch group senior executive says hopes to see double-digit growth this year at high-end brands

* Swatch group ceo says very good growth numbers in china over the last months, middle east also picking up

* Swatch group ceo says target 7-9 percent growth this year

* Swatch group ceo says no need to adapt company strategy

* Swatch group ceo says harry winston is generating double-digit growth

* Swatch group ceo says harry winston can generate 1 billion sfr in sales at some point, not there yet

* Swatch group ceo says no need to do acquistion, can grow organically

* Swatch group cfo says no plans to decrease investment this year

* Swatch group ceo says continues to invest in retail as before, will likely open 100-120 stores this year

* Swatch group ceo says not a goal to have 50% of group turnover in own retail network

* Swatch group ceo says wants to develop operating system for "all small connected objects" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.