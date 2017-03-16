BRIEF-Swatch CEO targets 7-9 pct growth this year

March 16 (Reuters) - Swatch Group

* Swatch group senior executive says hopes to see double-digit growth this year at high-end brands

* Swatch group ceo says very good growth numbers in china over the last months, middle east also picking up

* Swatch group ceo says target 7-9 percent growth this year

* Swatch group ceo says no need to adapt company strategy

* Swatch group ceo says harry winston is generating double-digit growth

* Swatch group ceo says harry winston can generate 1 billion sfr in sales at some point, not there yet

* Swatch group ceo says no need to do acquistion, can grow organically

* Swatch group cfo says no plans to decrease investment this year

* Swatch group ceo says continues to invest in retail as before, will likely open 100-120 stores this year

* Swatch group ceo says not a goal to have 50% of group turnover in own retail network

* Swatch group ceo says wants to develop operating system for "all small connected objects" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)