3 months ago
BRIEF-Swedbank says welcomes FSA decision on supervision case
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Swedbank says welcomes FSA decision on supervision case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Swedbank

* Comment on SFSA decision to close supervision case

* Says we welcome fact that SFSA has made its decision, so that we can put this issue behind us

* The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, SFSA, has decided to close the ongoing supervision case against Swedbank without any measures

* Says supervision case, initiated in December 2015, was a result of private investments made by a few members of the former Group Executive Committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

