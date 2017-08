March 16 (Reuters) - MQ Holding AB

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 496 million, up 14.6 percent

* Q2 operating profit was SEK 14 million vs year-ago 16 million

* Q2 operating profit excluding non-recurring costs was SEK 20 million vs year-ago 16 million

* Q2 like-for-like sales increased 0.5 percent

* Q2 gross margin was 51.0 percent vs year-ago 47.6 percent

* Says is capturing market shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: