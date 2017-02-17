FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match Q4 profit lags expectations, proposes extra dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB

* proposes a dividend of 16.00 sek per share consisting of an increased ordinary dividend of 8.50 sek (8.00) and a special dividend of 7.50 sek

* operating profit from product areas increased by 5 percent to 954 msek (908) for q4

* Q4 snus and snuff margin 40.0 percent

* Reuters poll: operating profit from product areas was seen at 985 million sek, snus & snuff operating margin at 43.3 pct, dividend at sek 8.38per share

* sales increased by 6 percent to 3,957 msek (3,719) for q4

* says for 2017, on a full year basis, we expect scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption to grow as measured in number of cans.

* says in scandinavia, we expect the growth to be more modest than in 2016

* says we expect the level of competitive activity in the scandinavian snus market to continue to be high in 2017

* says for cigars in the us, swedish match expects the market to continue to grow in 2017 but to remain highly competitive

* says swedish match has the ambition to continue to grow cigar volumes in the us market in 2017

* says costs of goods per cigar are expected to increase due to both the full year effect of fda fees as well as higher raw material costs

* says market related costs for snus outside scandinavia are expected to increase somewhat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

