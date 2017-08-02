FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Swiber holdings clarifies on article published by Debtwire Asia-Pacific
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 2, 2017 / 12:09 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Swiber holdings clarifies on article published by Debtwire Asia-Pacific

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings Ltd

* clarification in relation to article published by Debtwire Asia-Pacific on 1 August 2017

* Clarifies that judicial managers have been engaged in discussions with potential lenders,investors in relation to working capital loans to be extended to group​

* Clarifies potential partnership as described is expression of interest as restructuring option for group received by judicial managers from interested party

* Company has not received an offer for a super-senior working capital loan from a listed indonesian energy company​

* Judicial managers expect to raise another US$243.7 million from further disposals of assets and recoveries to be made from insurance claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.