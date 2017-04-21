FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Swift Energy entered into a first amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy Co - on April 19, 2017 co entered into a first amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Swift Energy Co - revolving credit facility matures April 19, 2022

* Swift Energy Co - Co may also request issuance of letters of credit under credit agreement in an aggregate amount up to $25 million

* Swift Energy Co - maximum credit amount under revolving credit facility is currently $600 million with an initial borrowing base of $330 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2owRMQb) Further company coverage:

