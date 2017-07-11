Deals of the day-Julius Baer, Western Digital, Bertelsmann , Sanofi
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
July 11 Swing Media Technology Group Ltd
* Has received statutory demands from two separate financiers
* Statutory demands will have material adverse impact on financial position, financial performance, business and operations of group
* Statutory demands indicate existence of material uncertainty which casts doubt on group and co's ability to continue as going concerns
* Requested for conversion of its trading halt to a voluntary trading suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 11 Toshiba Corp told its creditor banks it is in talks with Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn over the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.