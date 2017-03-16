BRIEF-Swire Pacific posts FY net profit of HK$ 9.64 bln

March 16 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd

* FY net profit HK$ 9,644 million versus HK$13,429 million a year ago

* FY revenue HK$ 62,389 million versus HK$60,885 million

* Directors have declared second interim dividends of HK 110.0 cents per `A' share and HK 22.0 cents per `B' share

* "In property division, high occupancy is expected to result in office rents being resilient in Hong Kong"

* "In aviation division, operating environment for Cathay Pacific Group in 2017 is expected to remain challenging"

* "Cargo market got off to a good start, but overcapacity is expected to persist"

* "Retail trading conditions for our hotels are expected to remain difficult in 2017"

* Beverages division expects sales volume in its franchise territories in Mainland China to grow modestly in 2017.

* "In USA, beverages market is expected to grow moderately."

* "demand for retail space is in hong kong expected to remain firm"

* "In marine services division, industry conditions for spo are expected to remain difficult "

* "Retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Guangzhou and Beijing property trading: and more briskly in Chengdu"

* "For office and retial, in Guangzhou, office rents are expected to be stable in 2017"

* "In Beijing, office rents are office expected to be weak in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: