May 4 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd:

* Tang Kin Wing Augustus has resigned as an executive director

* Yang Mun Tak Marjorie has resigned as an independent non-executive directo

* Guy Martin Coutts Bradley has resigned as an executive director

* Guy Bradley will remain an executive director and chief executive of Swire Properties Limited