BRIEF-Swire Properties says FY reported net profit rose 7 pct

March 16 (Reuters) - Swire Properties Ltd
* fy reported net profit hk$ 15,050 million versus hk$14,072 million a year ago
* fy revenue hk$16,792 million versus hk$16,447 million
* retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Guangzhou in 2017
* office rents in Beijing are expected to be weak in 2017
* directors have declared a second interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share
* retail sales are expected to grow more briskly in Chengdu in 2017.
* trading conditions for our hotels are expected to remain difficult in 2017.
* retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Beijing in 2017