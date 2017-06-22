UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 22 SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG:
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
* AREA CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, AND IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY CHF 54 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2sYNd7T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.