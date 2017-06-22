June 22 SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG:

* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2‍​

* AREA CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, AND IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY CHF 54 MILLION