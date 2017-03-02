FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY group net profit down to CHF 311.2 mln
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY group net profit down to CHF 311.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG:

* 2016 saw Swiss Prime Site raise its operating income by 5.5 percent, to 1,049.5 million Swiss francs ($1.04 billion)

* EBIT for 2016 came in at 459.8 million francs (553.4 million francs in 2015)

* Group net profit amounted to 311.2 million francs in 2016 (355.1 million francs in 2015)

* In 2017, Swiss Prime Site expects to improve on its 2016 performance, both in terms of income and operating profit before revaluations

* Will recommend an unchanged dividend of 3.70 francs per share

* With the exception of Bernhard Hammer, all members of the board of directors are standing for reelection Source text - bit.ly/2mgP44o Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0097 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

