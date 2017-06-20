UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 TIGENIX NV:
* TAKEDA AND TIGENIX ANNOUNCE THAT SWISSMEDIC HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW THE FILE ON CX601 FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLEX PERIANAL FISTULAS IN CROHN’S DISEASE PATIENTS Source text: bit.ly/2suG0tp Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.