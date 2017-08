March 31 (Reuters) - SYDBANK A/S:

* EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL

* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY

* LOANS WILL BE REPAID EFFECTIVE 25 APRIL 2017 AND 15 MAY 2017, RESPECTIVELY

* AFTER REPAYMENT BANK'S CAPITAL RATIO, WHICH REPRESENTED 19.2% AT 31 DECEMBER 2016, WILL CONSTITUTE 18.5% MEASURED AT 31 DECEMBER 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)