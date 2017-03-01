FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sydbank Q4 pre-tax profit 560 million Danish crowns, above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S:

* Q4 pre-tax profit 560 million Danish crowns ($80 million)(Reuters poll 449 million crowns)

* Proposed dividend of 10.46 crowns per share.

* Based on level of interest rates at beginning of 2017, core income is expected to be on a par with core income generated in 2016.

* Impairment charges for 2017 are forecast to be on a par with impairment charges recorded for 2016.

* As a result of intensified digitization of bank as well as establishment of a new mortgage platform non-recurring costs are expected to represent around 75 million crowns in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0500 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

